'I wish I could be half the man he was': son of slain police warrant officer

Two Western Cape families are still reeling after the deaths of police officers killed in the line of duty in the past year: one mourning the charisma of their father, and a brother distraught that the culprits are yet to be caught.

The police held its Annual National Commemoration Day at the weekend to honour and pay tribute to police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

For the family of slain warrant officer Hilton Joseph, it only reminded them of their loss.

September 8 marked a year since his death.

Joseph was shot dead in Mfuleni, when he and a colleague responded to information at the local tavern about a suspect wanted for alleged double murder and car hijacking cases.

Joseph, who was 52, succumbed to a fatal head shot, while his colleague sustained neck injuries.

TimesLIVE spoke to his son, Keanu Joseph, who said it was a painful day to remember. “I was emotional and didn’t know what to do,” he said.

The 23-year-old said that as the only man in the house now it was hard to live up to his father's standards.

“I wish I could only be half the man he was. He was very good at his job, I could say that he was excellent at it,” he said.

He said he missed the effect that he had on people and being able to put a smile on everyone's face.

“He was a strong, intelligent man and he was always there for his family. He used to help others and he was always willing to go the extra mile while helping. He was very funny as well, he used to make people around him laugh a lot.

“The thing that I will miss a lot is having him around because his presence meant a lot to us. His way of changing the atmosphere was special,” he said.