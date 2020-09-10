South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay's water woes — municipal leak ‘reported before lockdown’

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter
10 September 2020 - 10:52 By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi
According to workers at a municipal building in Kwanobuhle, this water leak has been spewing out clean water since before the start of the lockdown.
According to workers at a municipal building in Kwanobuhle, this water leak has been spewing out clean water since before the start of the lockdown.
Image: WERNER HILLS

While residents have been forced to make do with an intermittent supply, or no water at all, for days, clean water has been continually leaking from a municipal building in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

The building in Ponana Tini Road, housing a customer care facility, a police satellite office and Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) offices, has clean water leaking from the ablution facilities.

Workers there claim the leak was reported before the lockdown. Municipality spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said yesterday officials had referred the matter to the water team who had been instructed to fix the leak within two days.

Meanwhile, infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani informed Bay residents two water supply zones remained affected by disruptions.

The first was Chelsea zone, affecting Malabar, Westering, Linton Grange, Sherwood, Hunters Retreat, parts of Rowallan Park, Parsons Vlei and Greenbushes.

“This zone is supplied by Chelsea reservoir which is now 7% full. All pumps pumping water to the reservoir are working and the municipality is trying to fill an empty system,” Bobani said.

He said the second supply zone was Emerald Hill and the affected areas were Walmer Heights, parts of Lovemore Park, Mount Pleasant, Miramar, Charlo, Walmer Downs, Overbaakens, Fairview and parts of Newton Park.

“This zone is affected due to insufficient water into the system and an electrical fault on the pump station that pumps water into the reservoir.”

Bobani said no significant rain was predicted for the next three months and he urged residents to use 50 litres or less of water per person per day.

“The system is highly vulnerable as a result of overall demand outstripping supply. Residents are urged to use water for essential purposes only,” he said.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Dams at 18.9%: Water crisis & broken infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay

Gatvol! That is how residents and business owners feel as large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay continue to struggle without water after almost a week.
News
2 days ago

SIU closes taps to former water board CEO's pension over 'failed' project

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is going after the pension of former Lepelle Northern Water board CEO Phineas Legodi.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here's how the KFC drama unfolded South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X