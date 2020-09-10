SA drops to eighth in number of Covid-19 infections globally

With SA's Covid-19 recovery rate remaining stable at more than 88%, the country continues to drop on Worldometers' list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.

According to Worldometers, SA has dropped four spots to eighth on the list.

Worldometers is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers vary daily as updates continue to stream in.

To date, SA has 643,431 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15,168 deaths.