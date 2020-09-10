South Africa

Samwu president John Dlamini dies after short illness

10 September 2020 - 14:19 By Ernest Mabuza
The president of Samwu John Dlamini died on Thursday morning.
The president of Samwu John Dlamini died on Thursday morning.
Image: Samwu

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) president John Dlamini died on Thursday morning after a short illness.

He was 53.

The union said Dlamini, a policeman by training and service, was elected councillor at the borough of Howick municipality, which is now the Umgeni local municipality, in the early 90s.

Dlamini also served as the council's deputy council clerk (deputy mayor).

Years later, Dlamini was elected the union’s regional secretary and deputy provincial chairperson and ultimately the union's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson.

He also served as the Cosatu deputy provincial chairperson in the province.

In 2012, Dlamini was elected as the Samwu's first deputy president, a position he held until his re-election at the union’s 11th national congress in 2015.

In April 2019, Dlamini was elected the union’s president in Mangaung.

“We lower our banners in honour of Comrade John, we salute him for the dedication, love, passion and commitment that he had for Samwu, its members and workers in general.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Dlamini family, friends, colleagues, members and municipal workers in general,” the union said.

It said funeral and memorial service arrangements will be made in consultation with the family and will be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE

MORE

City of Tshwane gets interdict to halt 'wanton destruction' during strike

The City of Tshwane has obtained an interdict from the labour court in a bid to stop the disruption of services by striking members of the SA ...
News
1 month ago

Covid-19: Mayors join salary challenge, Samwu says no ways

As Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and Ekurhuleni's Mzwandile Masina announced they would donate a portion of their earnings to the Covid-19 campaign, ...
News
5 months ago

Services almost back to normal after strike, says Tshwane municipality

The provision of municipal services in the City of Tshwane is slowly returning to normal, the municipality said on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here's how the KFC drama unfolded South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X