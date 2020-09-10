Solar tower in Northern Cape singeing birds, ecologist warns

HP van Heerden, from Stellenbosch University, found 324 injured or dead birds around the 205-metre solar tower at the heart of the complex, which was developed by Abengoa of Spain and has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Eskom.

Most were found in and around the 4,200 concave solar mirrors, or heliostats, that focus the sun's energy on the top of the tower, and the rest around the power generation unit and evaporation ponds.

Van Heerden said 61% of the deaths and injuries were caused by collisions and 14% of birds were singed.

The tower at Khi Solar One, which has been in full operation for four years, contains boiling tubes which have water from the Orange River pumped into them at high pressure. Steam is then heated to 500°C so it can turn a turbine at the top of the tower.

Computers adjust the angle of each of the heliostats throughout the day so that they harvest as much solar energy as possible, and Van Heerden said the panels were the greatest danger to birds.