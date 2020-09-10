State hopes to finalise investigations into Zandile Gumede R430m corruption probe by December

“I am advised that the estimated length of the audit report, together with the annexures and supporting documents, will be about 350,000 pages.”

She said investigators estimated that they would need at least three months to complete the report.

“I have consulted investigators, we are looking at three months for the completion of the audit report. Discovery and the indictments would then be the next step taken once this is completed.”

Gumede's lawyer, advocate Jay Naidoo, was expected to proceed with his section 342A application — which pertains to unreasonable delays in trials — in an attempt to have the matter struck off the roll.

However, on Thursday, after the state had furnished the court with an update regarding its investigations, Naidoo opted to postpone his application to the next court date.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo postponed the matter to December 10 — ordering the state to update the defence teams regarding the completion of the forensic audit report by November 26.

Meanwhile, Nzuza's attorney, Griffiths Madonsela, made allegations against Hawks investigators who had allegedly induced Nzuza's 84-year-old mother into making a statement by providing her with fruit and vegetables.