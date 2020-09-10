South Africa

Taxi driver arrested for Joburg pupil's murder

Girl's body identified after brother finds her purse and takes it to cops

10 September 2020 - 21:33
The police have arrested a taxi driver for the murder of a teenage girl whose body was discovered on Sunday.
The police have arrested a taxi driver for the murder of a teenage girl whose body was discovered on Sunday.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

On the day a teenage girl was found in Johannesburg, shot dead in a pool of blood, a boy playing in a park picked up a handbag. 

He took it home. Inside his mother found an identity document belonging to her 18-year-old-daughter, who had left home the previous day to visit a relative.

This was the sequence of events that played out near Jukskei Park last Sunday that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old taxi driver for murder. He appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday. 

“Police from Alexandra Saps on Sunday afternoon were driving along East Bank avenue near Jukskei Park when they were summoned and directed by community members to the body of an unknown female victim lying in a pool of blood,” said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

They discovered she had been shot in the upper body.

GBV: Another young woman killed in Eastern Cape, suspect hands himself over

The community of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is reeling after the death of a young woman on Saturday morning.
News
3 days ago

“Meanwhile, on the same day, a boy who was playing in the park picked up a handbag which belongs to his sister. He took the bag home and his mother found in it an identity document of her 18-year old daughter who had left home the previous day to visit a relative,” said Peters.

The boy’s mother went to the police station to inform them about the discovery of the handbag.

“The unknown deceased young woman, whose body was found earlier, was identified by the mother as her 18-year old daughter, a learner at East Bank High School,” said Peters.

The taxi driver's case was postponed for a week for further investigation.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended his members for building a solid case against the suspect.

"The Saps will continue to affirm our position against gender-based violence by prioritising the investigation of violent crimes committed against women, children and vulnerable persons," he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former lawyer, on parole, in court for brutal murder of his four children

The Limpopo man allegedly hacked to death three of his children with an axe and bludgeoned the last-born with a rock after accusing his wife of ...
News
1 day ago

Woman accused of stabbing to death boyfriend’s alleged ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ...
News
1 day ago

Murdered Limpopo student Kgaogelo Shai's boyfriend was a convicted killer

Letaba Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College student Kgaogelo Shai, who was found dead two weeks after she went missing, may ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  5. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X