Taxi driver arrested for Joburg pupil's murder

On the day a teenage girl was found in Johannesburg, shot dead in a pool of blood, a boy playing in a park picked up a handbag.

He took it home. Inside his mother found an identity document belonging to her 18-year-old-daughter, who had left home the previous day to visit a relative.

This was the sequence of events that played out near Jukskei Park last Sunday that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old taxi driver for murder. He appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday.

“Police from Alexandra Saps on Sunday afternoon were driving along East Bank avenue near Jukskei Park when they were summoned and directed by community members to the body of an unknown female victim lying in a pool of blood,” said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

They discovered she had been shot in the upper body.