The world calls them heroes, but at work SA's doctors are bullied

When a young doctor incorrectly diagnosed a patient, a senior doctor who supervised her simply told her that she was stupid and would need prayers to make it through medicine.

“Later on in the same ward round, there was a similar incident where she (the senior doctor) discarded one of my colleague’s notes, drew a line through it and threw the notes on the floor and asked for someone more competent to reclerk the patient,” she said.

“For the ensuing weeks, as though I were a sort of impostor ... I was coming to work for the sake of coming to work, but I didn’t feel like a doctor within the group.”

The female doctor is one of the health-care workers who feature in a new investigative documentary, Behind the Frontline, which exposes the toxic environment that many of the country’s health workers have to endure while saving patients’ lives.

The 20-minute documentary follows a two-year investigation by a Cape Town doctor, Adil Khan, who exposes discrimination, bullying, harassment and mistreatment experienced by some of the country’s front-line workers in the line of duty.

The launch of the documentary on September 30 aims to broaden people’s perceptions of the fragility of the environment in which most of the country’s health-care workers, who had been described as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic, work.

“Medicine and especially the tertiary, academic system is hierarchical. The effects of bullying and discrimination are definitely felt more by junior staff, personnel in training positions or anyone who doesn't have authority,” said Khan, who is the executive producer of the short film.

He said this mistreatment not only affects health-care workers, who often experienced mental health problems and burnout, but in the long term the health system also suffers from increased absenteeism, spikes in medical errors and the brain drain from the medical sector.