De Ruyter still standing at Eskom, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

When André de Ruyter took over the reins at Eskom, people were wondering who in their right mind would take on the toughest job in SA.

Not only is Eskom's infrastructure falling apart, but the institution itself is caught in a political quagmire and drowning in debt.

Before the ink on his contract had dried, there were complaints that his appointment was anti-transformation and the EFF said it was part of Pravin Gordhan's efforts to undermine Africans.

“Why the hell did you take the job?” Anneliese Burgess asked him this week.

He smiles and says: “Look, I didn't apply for the job, I was headhunted. I discussed it with my family at length and thought it over properly. In the end, my logic was that it won't help to just complain, you have to do what you can to help or pack up and go.”

