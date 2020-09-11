From outrage to a truce: a wrap of Clicks, TRESemmé and EFF shutdown

Unilever will withdraw all TRESemmé products from retail stores nationwide for 10 days.

This, according to the consumer goods company, is to demonstrate its remorse for the offensive campaign it commissioned on Clicks' website.

Here's a wrap of what transpired this week after outrage at the controversial campaign:

The advert

Clicks came under fire after an advert on its website appeared to demean African hair.

The advert, which has since been removed, showed the hair of a black woman, describing it as being “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull”, while that of a white woman was described as “fine, flat and normal”.

Many expressed their outrage on social media, calling the advert offensive and racist. The retailer later issued an apology.