Hawks finalise eight-month investigation into Cape Town cop's killing

11 September 2020 - 13:18 By Philani Nombembe
Const Thando Sigcu was shot dead in the Cape Town city centre on January 7.
Image: Facebook

The Hawks have completed an investigation into the death of a Cape Town police constable who was allegedly shot by a city law-enforcement officer in January.

At the time of Const Thando Sigcu’s death in the Cape Town city centre, police said the 38-year-old was apprehending a robbery suspect when two law-enforcement officers stopped at the scene.

Then “shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded”. The Hawks took over the investigation.

“The investigation has been finalised and the docket has been submitted to the director of public prosecutions for a prosecutorial decision,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase told TimesLIVE.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape confirmed receipt of the docket.

“I can confirm the NPA has received the docket, and we are studying it before making a decision,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Jenny Sigcu, Const Thando Sigcu's widow, wants justice for her husband.
Image: Supplied

Sigcu’s widow, Jenny, welcomed the development.

“Every time I talk about my husband’s death, his picture fills my mind,” she said. “I have been to doctors for depression. Though this happened eight months ago, I am still on sleeping pills. No words can bring back my husband. I want justice. I want to look the suspect in the eye.

“He is still able to provide for his family, pay bills, attend family gatherings, birthdays and pray together. I constantly have to explain to my children why their father is not coming home.”

The SA Police and Allied Workers’ Union urged the NPA to prioritise the case.

“We are delighted  the investigation has been finalised and  all necessary evidence required by the prosecution has been gathered,” said spokesperson Linda Bhayi.

“Now it’s time for the suspect to appear before a court of law, and for justice to take its course. We hope the prosecution will deal with this matter expeditiously. We will monitor this case closely.”

In July, police minister Bheki Cele said the investigation was delayed because detectives were struggling to find an eyewitness who lives on the streets. Cele said the prosecution has asked the Hawks to strengthen the case by obtaining the eyewitness’s statement.

TimesLIVE

