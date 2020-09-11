Hawks finalise eight-month investigation into Cape Town cop's killing

The Hawks have completed an investigation into the death of a Cape Town police constable who was allegedly shot by a city law-enforcement officer in January.

At the time of Const Thando Sigcu’s death in the Cape Town city centre, police said the 38-year-old was apprehending a robbery suspect when two law-enforcement officers stopped at the scene.

Then “shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded”. The Hawks took over the investigation.

“The investigation has been finalised and the docket has been submitted to the director of public prosecutions for a prosecutorial decision,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase told TimesLIVE.