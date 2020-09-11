Joburg man sentenced to multiple life sentences for rape

A Johannesburg man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences for the rape of three women.

“Thorough investigation and collection of evidence by the investigating officer led to the successful conviction and sentencing of Joseph Tebogo Mhlanga, 32, who raped three women in Soshanguve and committed a string of housebreak-ins and thefts,” police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said.

Mhlanga was sentenced by the Soshanguve magistrate’s court to a life sentence for each of the three rapes, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and four years on each count of housebreaking and theft.

“Mhlanga and his accomplice, who is still on the run, took turns to rape two ladies in Soshanguve in April 2011 before robbing them of their cellphones and money. Again in June 2011, he intercepted a teenager while on her way to school in Soshanguve and raped her,” said Masondo.

On August 23 2018, Mhlanga was arrested and charged with three counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was linked to four more cases of housebreaking and theft committed in Soshanguve between July 2013 and June 2014.

“Mhlanga was convicted on all the charges and will spend life sentences and 31 years in jail. This hefty sentence is attributed to the commitment, hard work and dedication of detective sergeant Kgosana to his work. The victims can now find closure,” Masondo said.

TimesLIVE