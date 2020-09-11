South Africa

Man arrested for murder of 'promising' Durban cop

11 September 2020 - 17:11
Acting metro police captain Dumisani Zondi, 42, was fatally stabbed during an alleged altercation in Montclair on August 26
Acting metro police captain Dumisani Zondi, 42, was fatally stabbed during an alleged altercation in Montclair on August 26
Image: Supplied

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Durban metro police officer two weeks ago.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the alleged perpetrator was arrested in Umzimkhulu, southern KwaZulu-Natal, shortly after midday on Thursday.

“He is  in police custody after he was arrested in the Umzimkhulu area. He has been charged for the murder of Capt Dumisani Zondi who was working for Durban metro police.”

TimesLIVE reported that Zondi, 42, had been  fatally stabbed on August 26 by a man after an argument at Ramblers sports ground in Montclair, south of Durban.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot. A case of murder was reported at Montclair police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit for thorough investigation.”

Mhlongo said members of the Hawks received information about the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator.

“Hawks members received information about the whereabouts of the suspect, Umzimkhulu SAPS detectives were engaged and as a result the suspect was brought to book.” 

Mhlongo said the man was expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality was still reeling from the untimely murder of Zondi.

“Like a true soldier, Zondi died with his boots on. His loss will leave a permanent scar at our Metro police unit as he was one of our outstanding and dedicated officers. The mere fact that he was killed when he was not even on duty is an indication that he was a true police officer that will not turn a blind eye when seeing wrong, even when no-one is watching. We hope that justice will be served and that the arrest of his alleged killer will mark the beginning of a healing process for the family,” said Kaunda.

MORE

Durban metro cop fatally stabbed, Hawks close to arrest

The Hawks are closing in on the man wanted in connection with the death of a Durban metro police officer, Capt Dumisani Zondi, who was fatally ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hawks finalise eight-month investigation into Cape Town cop's killing

The Hawks have completed an investigation into the death of a Cape Town police constable who was allegedly shot by a city law enforcement officer in ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  2. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  4. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X