Ocean Basket restaurant owner and mother found brutally murdered

“The bodies of the deceased were found with several stab wounds. They were tied inside their motor vehicle, which was found abandoned on the R37 next to the Kushcke off-ramp,” said Mojapelo.

Police had started searching for the two women, who lived together in Welgelegen near Cycad, after a neighbour went to visit them but instead found traces of blood inside their home. They were not home.

A search operation was immediately activated.

“The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage, but robbery cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo.

“Cases of two counts of murder and house robbery have been opened. Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or 0860 010111,” he said.