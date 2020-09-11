South Africa

SA has 88.9% Covid-19 recovery rate

11 September 2020 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: Sandile Nldovu

South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate is hovering at 88.9%.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night, “Our recoveries now stand at 573, 003.”

The latest pandemic update confirmed the death of 97 more patients in the past 24-hour cycle. They included 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 21 from Gauteng, seven from Eastern Cape, four from Free State, one from Limpopo, 26 from Mpumalanga, 15 from North West and six from the Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,265,” said Mkhize.

The cumulative total of infections in the country is now 644,438.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,863,453 with 20,555 new tests conducted since the last report,” said Mkhize.

Pandemic deaths in SA are likely to hit 36,000 by the end of the year.

Health economist Prof Gesine Meyer-Rath, a member of the National Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, recently disclosed on a Sunday TimesLIVE Dialogues that about 36,000 people were expected to succumb to the disease this year.

“We take no joy in this, but we will probably end up being close to the 40,000 that we projected in mid May if you include excess deaths,” she said in an article by TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Excess deaths within 10% of predicted number in latest weekly report

The number of deaths in SA is only 10% above the predicted number in the latest weekly estimate by experts at the Medical Research Council and the ...
News
1 day ago

Cabinet extends national state of disaster but relaxed lockdown looms

The cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until October 15.
Politics
16 hours ago

Pandemic deaths in SA likely to hit 36,000 this year — close to what consortium modelled in May

“We take no joy in this, but we will probably end up being close to the 40,000 that we projected in mid May if you include excess deaths.”
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  2. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  3. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X