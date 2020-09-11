'She was more than a boss, she was like family': shock over Ocean Basket owner's murder

Two candles flickered in the Ocean Basket restaurant in the Mall of the North in Polokwane on Friday as distraught staff members tried to understand what led to the brutal overnight murder of restaurant owner Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie.

A framed picture of the two was placed on a table next to a vase of flowers and an open book for people to pen their condolence messages.

Police discovered the bodies of the two women after a frantic search was set in motion when blood was found inside their town house. The mother and daughter had been tied up and stabbed to death and were found inside their vehicle, which was abandoned on Thursday night along the R37 near the Kushcke off-ramp.