Six teachers and 250 pupils share five toilets but no cash to fix mud school

The six teachers and 250 learners at Jongimpuma Primary School in Port St Johns share five toilets. The walls are mud, the ceilings are crumbling, the classrooms are cold and there are not enough desks.

But the Eastern Cape department of education has said there will be no money for renovations for at least three years, according to the principal.

“It is difficult to maintain social distancing without desks and classrooms”, says Siphokazi Qodi, acting principal at Jongimpuma. The school was started in 1995 with grade R to grade 5 and upgraded to grade 7 in 2018.

She says the school has been asking the Eastern Cape department of education for a new school to be built.

“In February this year they visited us. We had hopes that things would be better but to our surprise, they told us that they won’t have money for the next three years.”