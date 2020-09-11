'These people are killing our business': hijackers target trucking industry

Truck hijackings and cargo theft continue to plague fleet operators, with more than 1,000 vehicles targeted in the past financial year across SA.

Police minister Bheki Cele, while presenting the annual crime statistics recently, said there were 1,202 truck hijackings recorded between April 2019 and March 2020. This indicated a 1.7% increase from the year before.

Canterbury CPT Transport has suffered significant losses in the past week alone at the hands of brazen criminals.

“One of our trucks full of food was hijacked and two other trucks were robbed,” said company spokesperson Massimo Borgia.

Borgia explained how one of his trucks stopped at a toll plaza on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban while the driver relieved himself. Upon returning to the truck he was escorted away by unknown men and robbed of his entire load.