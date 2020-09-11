South Africa

TRESemmé ad was 'profoundly offensive and racist', says cabinet

11 September 2020 - 08:21
The government has commended Clicks for the action it has taken after outrage over a hair advert it ran on its website.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Cabinet has welcomed efforts by beauty and health retailer Clicks to correct itself after the storm over an offensive hair advert

Clicks was lambasted after publishing an advert by hair care brand TRESemmé on its website that was racially offensive.

Clicks had to apologise on Friday after an ad for hair products on its website labelled black natural hair undesirable.
Image: Supplied

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement on Thursday that “cabinet considers the advertisement profoundly offensive and racist”. Cabinet held a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“Black hair has been the subject of intense politicisation and a source of unjust discrimination in our recent history. Our nation’s history is littered with laws and societal norms that equated ‘blackness’ and the associated physical traits – for example, dark skin, kinky and curly hair – to a badge of inferiority,” said Williams.

“We therefore welcome the immediate corrective actions taken by Clicks. These include their commitment to work with government to promote local products in all their stores and to collaborate with all their suppliers to promote the constitutional values as enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996. They will also put in place a diversity and inclusion training programme for all their managers and staff,” government added.

Cabinet called on Clicks and other stores to adopt programmes that promote human rights and raise awareness on racism, inequality and discrimination.

The EFF led protests at Clicks stores this week, forcing the retailer to temporarily shut its doors.

There were several incidents of violence reported, including the alleged petrol bombing of a Clicks store in eMalahleni, the trashing of another store in Alberton and confrontations between customers and EFF members.

At least 37 Clicks stores affected, seven damaged, by EFF protesters

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged in the wake of the controversy surrounding a hair advert which was run on the retailer's website.
3 days ago

Cabinet said while protest action was the right of South Africans, it needed to happen responsibly.

“South Africa is working towards growing the economy and cannot afford to risk the loss of jobs due to business closures. Lawlessness and vandalism of private and public property should not be condoned as they are not a responsible and progressive option to resolve a conflict,” said Williams.

Unilever and EFF agree: TRESemmé products will be back in stores in 10 days' time

Unilever, which supplies TRESemmé products in SA, and the EFF on Thursday reached mutual ground on the future of the hair-care brand.
20 hours ago

'Racism is violence and this was deeper than hair': activist Zulaikha Patel weighs in on Clicks shutdown

Patel says Clicks' marketing team should be fired because it undermined their major paying customers and target audience.
2 days ago

Can Clicks win back the public's trust following their hair ad fiasco?

Clicks' situation highlights how hard it is for even the most beloved brands to win back the public’s trust after making a blunder.
1 day ago

