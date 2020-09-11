WATCH | Police probe shooting during scuffle at EFF protest outside Clicks

“Police at Norkem Park SAPS responded to an incident at Norkem Corner Mall on Mooi River Road where one of the EFF protesters at the Clicks Store was allegedly assaulted by mall security personnel,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“It is reported that a scuffle broke out between the protesters and mall security as security attempted to get the protesters to leave the mall. Police will investigate the allegations that a shot was fired during the scuffle as per a spent cartridge that was retrieved from the scene,” she added.

No injuries were reported and police did not carry out any arrests.

