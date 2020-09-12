South Africa

Breakthrough in Thandeka Mdeliswa murder case — three suspects arrested

12 September 2020 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa died in a Pretoria hospital on Saturday, September 5 2020.
Image: Supplied/ Thandeka Mdeliswa's Facebook

Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of well-known actress Thandeka Mdeliswa with the arrest of three suspects.

Thirty-four-year-old Mdeliswa, who played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie Ikani, was shot during an argument at her home in Evander on September 3. She died two days later in a Pretoria hospital.

“Three men have been arrested in this regard, including the one believed to have shot Mdeliswa,” police confirmed on Saturday.

“Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the murder, and another two suspects, aged 24 and 29, for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder,” they said.

No further details were immediately available.

TimesLIVE

