South Africa

Durban man dies after falling from roof

12 September 2020 - 12:32
Paramedics were unable to save a Durban man who fell off a roof on Saturday
Paramedics were unable to save a Durban man who fell off a roof on Saturday
Image: Stefano Gervasio/123rf.com

A Durban man died after plunging six metres from a roof on Saturday.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place in Bluff Road, south of Durban, at about 10.30am.

“It appears the man, believed to be working on the roof, had somehow lost his balance and fallen approximately six metres to the ground below.

“Paramedics found the man to have sustained critical injuries.

“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on scene, however the man went into cardiac arrest,” Jamieson said.

He said despite resuscitation efforts the man died on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the fall are unknown.”

Jamieson said police were on the scene.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Durban metro cop fatally stabbed, Hawks close to arrest

The Hawks are closing in on the man wanted in connection with the death of a Durban metro police officer, Capt Dumisani Zondi, who was fatally ...
News
2 weeks ago

Durban lifeguard traumatised after he couldn't save boy who fell to his death

For the first time in his 10-year career as a lifeguard, Thobani Nhlangano battled to hold back tears as he frantically tried to save a five-year-old ...
News
2 weeks ago

Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort

Residents, holidaymakers and hotel staff prayed, sang hymns and openly wept as a lifeguard tried in vain to resuscitate a five-year-old boy, who had ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa
  5. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X