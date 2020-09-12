Golden Arrow tops up reward for information about attacks on bus fleet
Criminals and vandals are laying siege to Cape Town’s biggest bus company.
In August, Golden Arrow Bus Services offered a R200,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of assailants who burnt five of the company’s buses. On Friday, the company topped up the offer by R50,000.
“In addition to the reward for information on arson attacks, Golden Arrow is also offering up to R50,000 for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of robberies on Golden Arrow buses,” said general manager Derick Meyer.
“We believe that our passengers and drivers should be free from any criminal threat to their safety.
“Although it is the SA Police Service’s responsibility to maintain public safety, we are hopeful that a reward may provide additional motivation to witnesses who could hold the key to a breakthrough.”
In August, Meyer said the five buses were attacked within a space of two weeks.
“Golden Arrow is extremely concerned about the ongoing arson attacks which have resulted in five destroyed buses in the last two weeks,” he said.
“The SAPS is constitutionally mandated to investigate these crimes and bring these perpetrators to book and we plead with them to intervene decisively.
“Golden Arrow will also be offering a R200,000 reward for any information, including video footage of perpetrators setting the buses alight, which will lead to the arrest and conviction of these perpetrators.
“Golden Arrow can never replace the role that SAPS and the authorities must play but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers and assist SAPS in their efforts to arrest the culprits and put an end to these senseless acts.”
TimesLIVE