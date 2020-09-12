South Africa

Golden Arrow tops up reward for information about attacks on bus fleet

12 September 2020 - 11:48 By Philani Nombembe
One of the Golden Arrow buses that have fallen victim to arsonists.
One of the Golden Arrow buses that have fallen victim to arsonists.
Image: Supplied

Criminals and vandals are laying siege to Cape Town’s biggest bus company.

In August, Golden Arrow Bus Services offered a R200,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of assailants who burnt five of the company’s buses. On Friday, the company topped up the offer by R50,000.

“In addition to the reward for information on arson attacks, Golden Arrow is also offering up to R50,000 for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of robberies on Golden Arrow buses,” said general manager Derick Meyer.

Golden Arrow buses burn; arsonists roam free

Somewhere in Cape Town there is a graveyard for torched buses.
News
2 weeks ago

“We believe that our passengers and drivers should be free from any criminal threat to their safety.

“Although it is the SA Police Service’s responsibility to maintain public safety, we are hopeful that a reward may provide additional motivation to witnesses who could hold the key to a breakthrough.”

In August, Meyer said the five buses were attacked within a space of two weeks.

IN PICTURES | Another Cape Town bus goes to blazes, three hours after the first

A second bus went up in flames in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 year ago

“Golden Arrow is extremely concerned about the ongoing arson attacks which have resulted in five destroyed buses in the last two weeks,” he said.

“The SAPS is constitutionally mandated to investigate these crimes and bring these perpetrators to book and we plead with them to intervene decisively.  

“Golden Arrow will also be offering a R200,000 reward for any information, including video footage of perpetrators setting the buses alight, which will lead to the arrest and conviction of these perpetrators.

“Golden Arrow can never replace the role that SAPS and the authorities must play but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers and assist SAPS in their efforts to arrest the culprits and put an end to these senseless acts.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police bring in reinforcements as Cape Town buckles under land invasion violence

Western Cape police brought in reinforcements on Wednesday as looting, arson and violence escalated in Cape Town after land invasion attempts.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Vandalism and arson amid Cape Town taxi strike

Taxis and buses were unable to transport commuters in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday morning‚ Traffic SA reported.
News
2 years ago

Call for quicker prosecution after another Cape Town train goes up in flames

Another train went up in flames in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa
  5. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X