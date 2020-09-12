Golden Arrow tops up reward for information about attacks on bus fleet

Criminals and vandals are laying siege to Cape Town’s biggest bus company.

In August, Golden Arrow Bus Services offered a R200,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of assailants who burnt five of the company’s buses. On Friday, the company topped up the offer by R50,000.

“In addition to the reward for information on arson attacks, Golden Arrow is also offering up to R50,000 for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of robberies on Golden Arrow buses,” said general manager Derick Meyer.