Health department records over 1,900 new Covid-19 cases
The national health department has recorded 1, 960 new Covid-19 cases.
The department on Friday confirmed a total of 646,398 Covid-19 cases in SA.
The breakdown of cases according to provinces is as follows:
The Eastern Cape has recorded 87,222 cases;
— The Free State has a total of 41,250 cases;
— Gauteng has 21, confirmed cases;
— Limpopo has 14,059 cases;
— There are 25,540 in Mpumalanga;
— The North West province has 26,935 cases;
— The Northern Cape has 12,919 confirmed Covid-19 cases;
— The Western Cape has recorded 108,048 Covid-19 cases.
— KwaZulu-Natal has 115,939 confirmed cases;
The department has reported 113 more Covid-19-related deaths.
These include 19 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 19 in Gauteng, 16 in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, 18 in the Western Cape, 24 in Mpumalanga and 15 deaths in the Northern Cape.
“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,378,” the department said.
