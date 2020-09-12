South Africa

Health department records over 1,900 new Covid-19 cases

12 September 2020 - 09:37
There are nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases reported in SA.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The national health department has recorded 1, 960 new Covid-19 cases.

The department on Friday confirmed a total of 646,398 Covid-19 cases in SA.

The breakdown of cases according to provinces is as follows:

The Eastern Cape has recorded 87,222 cases;

— The Free State has a total of  41,250 cases;

— Gauteng has 21, confirmed cases;

— Limpopo has 14,059 cases;

— There are 25,540 in Mpumalanga;

— The North West province has  26,935 cases;

— The Northern Cape has 12,919 confirmed Covid-19 cases;

— The Western Cape has recorded  108,048 Covid-19 cases.

— KwaZulu-Natal has 115,939 confirmed cases;

The department has reported 113 more Covid-19-related deaths.

These include 19 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 19 in Gauteng, 16 in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, 18 in the Western Cape, 24 in Mpumalanga and 15 deaths in the Northern Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,378,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

