South Africa

KZN social worker 'slain' by known gunman who later killed himself

12 September 2020 - 12:53
A KZN social worker was allegedly murdered by a known gunman who later killed himself
A KZN social worker was allegedly murdered by a known gunman who later killed himself
Image: File

A KwaZulu-Natal social worker was shot multiple times on Friday, allegedly by a known gunman who later killed himself.

The provincial social development department said in a statement on Saturday that 37-year-old Hlengiwe Makhathini was attacked while she was with her boyfriend in the Mandlanzini area, near Empangeni.

“The attacker gained entry into her room, which was unlocked at the time.

“The attacker allegedly accused Ms Makhathini of cheating on him before pulling out a firearm and fired several shots at the deceased.”

According to the statement, her boyfriend managed to escape through a bathroom window.

“On his return, he found Ms Makhathini in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

“She was declared dead on the scene by medical and rescue teams.

“The attacker later turned the gun on himself and was found dead in his house at Esikhaleni J1 Section,” read the statement.

A team of senior social workers has been dispatched to provide support to the Makhathini family.

TimesLIVE

