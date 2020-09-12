Suspects bust with drugs worth R4m in Cape Town

“In an unrelated operation, members of the provincial integrated team arrested a 37-year-old female in Bontebok Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, last night at 10.45pm for being in possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol and ammunition as well as 4.14g of tik and 66.38g of Mandrax,” he said.

“From there the members proceeded to Eerste Avenue, Kraaifontein, where a 52-year-old man was arrested for possession of 84 Mandrax tablets and R1,100 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“In Lingelethu West, members attached to the crime prevention unit on patrol spotted a white BMW late last night and stopped the vehicle for an inspection. The vigilance of the members were rewarded with the discovery of three prohibited firearms.

“All six occupants of the vehicle, aged in their 20s, were arrested for the possession of these firearms.”