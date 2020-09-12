South Africa

Suspects bust with drugs worth R4m in Cape Town

12 September 2020 - 12:36 By Philani Nombembe
Cape Town police arrested several suspects for possession of drugs and firearms between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Cape Town police arrested several suspects for possession of drugs and firearms between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town police have spoilt the weekend for drug dealers.

According  to spokesperson Col Andrè Traut, police bust suspects with drugs worth R4m between Friday night and Saturday morning. Traut said other suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

“Our endeavours to break the back of the lucrative drug trade in this province led to the discovery of drugs valued at R4m and the arrest of three suspects during the early hours of this morning,” Traut said in a statement on Saturday.  

Close to R90m drugs recovered in massive northern KZN bust

Three people have been arrested after being caught ferrying close to R90m worth of heroin powder from Mozambique into northern KwaZulu-Natal in a ...
News
2 days ago

“Members attached to public order policing reacted on a tip-off that a vehicle was scheduled to make a drug delivery in Elsies River and conducted a vehicle checkpoint in the area.

“The vehicle in question, a Toyota Etios, was stopped and searched which resulted in the arrest of three male suspects aged between 32 and 41 for having 35,160 Mandrax tablets and 4.3kg of tik in their possession.”

Traut said the unit arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of 30 Mandrax tablets on Friday night in Kleinvlei after a tip-off. He said a woman was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm in Kraaifontein on Friday night.

Mandrax and tik found hidden under panel of car radio

Four people were arrested after drugs were found hidden in a car in the Western Cape over the weekend.
News
2 weeks ago

“In an unrelated operation, members of the provincial integrated team arrested a 37-year-old female in Bontebok Street, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, last night at 10.45pm for being in possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol and ammunition as well as 4.14g of tik and 66.38g of Mandrax,” he said.

“From there the members proceeded to Eerste Avenue, Kraaifontein, where a 52-year-old man was arrested for possession of 84 Mandrax tablets and R1,100 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“In Lingelethu West, members attached to the crime prevention unit on patrol spotted a white BMW late last night and stopped the vehicle for an inspection. The vigilance of the members were rewarded with the discovery of three prohibited firearms.

“All six occupants of the vehicle, aged in their 20s, were arrested for the possession of these firearms.”

Two cops among those arrested for ‘drunk driving’ over the weekend

Two Gauteng police officers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend, the provincial office said on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Traut said a joint operation between police and the Cape Town’s law enforcement unit resulted in more arrests.

“In Manenberg, SAPS and law enforcement officers joined forces last night in an integrated operation and arrested 18 suspects aged between 18 and 51 for the possession of a variety of drugs and for being wanted on serious crimes,” he said.  

“SAPS management in the province is extremely pleased with the outcome of the crime-combating initiatives and commended the various units for their selfless efforts to create a safer environment for the people of the Western Cape.”

The suspects are due in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bloemfontein hit by spate of violent CIT robberies — all before teatime

Bloemfontein is busy mopping up after a spate of violent cash-in-transit robberies, seemingly committed by a single gang.
News
1 week ago

Pair sentenced to three life terms for killing a cop and her husband

Two men were on Friday each sentenced to three life terms plus an additional 43 years in prison by the Mpumalanga high court for, among other crimes, ...
News
1 week ago

One dead, one arrested as farmer's wife and cop neighbour foil attempted house robbery

One person was killed and another arrested during an attempted robbery at a farm in Sundra, Mpumalanga
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa
  5. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X