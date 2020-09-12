South Africa

Two arrested for killing KZN man with bush knife

12 September 2020 - 15:18
Two suspects have been arrested for the gruesome murder of a KZN man
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two people accused of stabbing and chopping a KwaZulu-Natal man with a bush knife before setting his house alight have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said two men were arrested by Eshowe police in connection with murder and arson charges on Friday.

Police also recovered cellphones belonging to the dead man from one of the men.

“Eshowe police were alerted about a house that was on fire on uMlalazi Street at King Dinizulu township and proceeded to the place.

“It is alleged that a 34-year-old male was stabbed, chopped with a bush knife and his house was set alight.

“Relatives who saw the house on fire and heard his cries, took him out of the burning house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police immediately began with their investigation which led to the swift arrests …," said Mbele.

They are expected to appear in the Eshowe magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

