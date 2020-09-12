South Africa

Unilever South Africa takes further steps after 'racist' TRESemmé advert

12 September 2020 - 09:00 By Reuters
Unilever has taken further steps following an outrage over an advert it has admitted was racist that was displayed on Clicks website.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The South African unit of Unilever will set up an advisory board and a diversity committee after apologising for a hair care advert which it admitted was "racist", the consumer group said on Friday.

The advert by its TRESemmé brand, was posted on drugstore Clicks Group's website last Friday, and described images of African black hair as "frizzy and dull," while a white woman's hair was referred to as "normal".

It caused an outcry on social media and sparked protests led by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a country where unfair treatment of black hair evokes painful memories of prejudice during apartheid.

The then-government used a "pencil test" to determine someone's racial identity: a pencil was inserted into a person's hair and if it did not fall, that person was considered not white.

"We were shocked to discover that we had supplied images for the Clicks website that portrayed black hair as inferior. This was racist and we apologise unreservedly," Unilever said in a statement.

