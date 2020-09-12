South Africa

Vehicle overturns in Eldorado Park leaving 28 injured

12 September 2020 - 14:31 By TimesLIVE
Twenty-eight people were injured when a vehicle overturned on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Saturday afternoon.
Twenty-eight people were injured, six of them critically, when the light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at noon to find the vehicle on its side in the right lane. Numerous people were seen around the vehicle.

“It is understood a number of patients had been on the back of the vehicle when the vehicle overturned.

“Medics assessed the patients and found six to be in a critical condition while 22 others had sustained moderate to minor injuries.

“Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one critically injured patient was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance,” Meiring said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

In a separate accident, a man believed to be in his 30s was struck and killed by a light motor vehicle on the R57 in Vanderbijlpark on Friday night, Meiring said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.30pm to find the light motor vehicle in the left-hand lane. The body of a man was found lying underneath the car.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead. The driver of the vehicle, fortunately, escaped injury.”

