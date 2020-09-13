Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer transferred to the high court for trial

The case against the man accused of killing 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, has been transferred from the Roodepoort magistrate’s court to the high court in Johannesburg for trial.

Muzikayise Malephane is expected to appear in the high court on Tuesday, September 15.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to TimesLIVE that Malephane appeared in court briefly last week when his case was transferred to the high court.

Malephane was arrested on June 17 while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pule's body was found with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 8. She had been expecting her first child, a girl.

TimesLIVE