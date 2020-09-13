South Africa

Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer transferred to the high court for trial

13 September 2020 - 15:57
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, during his previous appearance in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The case against the man accused of killing 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, has been transferred from the Roodepoort magistrate’s court to the high court in Johannesburg for trial.

Muzikayise Malephane is expected to appear in the high court on Tuesday, September 15.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to TimesLIVE that Malephane appeared in court briefly last week when his case was transferred to the high court.

Malephane was arrested on June 17 while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pule's body was found with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 8. She had been expecting her first child, a girl.

 

TimesLIVE

DNA tests and ongoing detective work cited in Tshegofatso Pule trial

The case of Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed by the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday until September ...
News
1 month ago

Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged killer opts for private attorney

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, allegedly for money, has made a U-turn in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court after he asked to be ...
News
2 months ago

Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover

The man charged with murdering Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and dangling from a tree in Roodepoort two weeks ago, ...
News
2 months ago

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has had previous run-ins with the law, including being charged for attempted murder and possession of a ...
News
2 months ago

