South Africa

Cleaner allegedly sexually assaults woman at quarantine facility in Mossel Bay

13 September 2020 - 13:07 By Iavan Pijoos
The department of public works said the suspect, who is an employee of a cleaning company, has been arrested.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel Bay, the Western Cape public works department said on Sunday.  

Public works spokesperson Jandré Bakker said the incident happened on Friday.

Bakker said the department takes the allegations “very seriously” and would provide their full support in the investigation.

Bakker said the suspect, who is an employee of a cleaning company, has been arrested.

“The alleged victim has been taken from the site by the department of health to a different location and is receiving the needed support.”

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the 20-year-old woman was in her room when the suspect entered and allegedly sexually violated her.

The matter was reported to the medical personnel at the facility who called the police.

Spies said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Monday. He will face a charge of rape.

TimesLIVE

