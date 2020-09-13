KZN department of education warns about PPE tender scam

In a statement, the department said that its supply chain management department had picked up on the scam where people are receiving calls to confirm their banking details and address for PPE tenders.

“The caller is telling the people that the award for PPE is about to be finalised. He then assures them of a tender award on condition that they make payment to him,” said the department.

“Seemingly, he starts from R50,000 and keeps going down to R2,000.”

The department has warned the public not to make any payments.

