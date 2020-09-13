Police arrest two men for the alleged murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother

The police in Limpopo have made a breakthrough in the murder case of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie.

Lizette owned fast food restaurant Ocean Basket at the Mall of the North in Limpopo.

On Sunday morning two suspects aged 30 and 35 were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the two women who were killed at their home in Welgelegen next to Cycard in Polokwane last week Thursday .

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said both suspects were arrested on Sunday morning at different locations by a high-level team of investigators led by Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Major General Samuel Manala.

“The team was assembled soon after this incident,” Mojapelo said.

According to Mojapelo the 30-year-old worked for the family at their home while the 35-year-old also used to do some work for the family on a part-time basis.

The first suspect aged 35, was arrested in Mokgoopong and the second one in Polokwane .

Mojapelo also added that, the deceased were attacked and stabbed by the suspects at their home. They later tied them up and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.

The suspects will appear in Polokwane magistrate court on Tuesday, facing charges of two counts of murder and house robbery.

Mojapelo said the 35-year-old suspect will also face a charge under the immigration Act as he is in the country illegally. He said the investigating team has already identified other suspects and the search operation is continuing, reasuring that more arrests are imminent .