Search continues for man missing in Mpumalanga dam

13 September 2020 - 09:30
The search for man who disappeared into a dam in Mpumalanga on Saturday, has resumed.
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

Emergency services have resumed the search for a man believed to have drowned at a dam in Mpumalanga on Saturday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute as well as other emergency services were called out to Rondebosch Dam in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday afternoon where a man believed to be in his 30s had disappeared under the water. 

"It appears that some friends were on the dam on a boat when the man had entered the water and he appeared to get into difficulty before disappearing under water," said NSRI in a statement. 

An extensive search on Saturday yielded no results. 

"Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man has been found and NSRI Witbank are returning to the scene on Sunday to assist police in their ongoing search operation."

