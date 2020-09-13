South Africa

Wanted CIT suspect behind bars

13 September 2020 - 08:34 By Iavan Pijoos
A suspect, under heavy police guard, lies on the road after a foiled cash-in-transit heist. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

A suspect who was wanted by the Hawks was arrested in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation by various law enforcement agencies on Friday.

Hawks North West spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the man was wanted for a CIT heist that took place in Rustenburg in July 2019.

The heavily armed suspects allegedly used two vehicles to force an armoured vehicle to a halt and used explosives to blow open the safes, Rikhotso said.

The gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is expected to appear at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

