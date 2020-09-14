Cederberg municipal staff were told 'not to cooperate' during raid: SIU

The mayor of Cederberg, in the Western Cape, says the municipality is considering taking the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to court over a search and seizure operation related to the procurement of PPE.

Sylvia Qunta on Monday alleged that the SIU had earlier arrived without a proclamation or a warrant when they seized documents and electronic devices.

“This kind of conduct is unacceptable and the courts will be approached to review same where appropriate,” she said.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago denied the claim, saying: “By now, everybody in this country knows that there was a proclamation signed by the president six weeks ago. I don’t know what they are talking about. We work within the law."

He added that contrary to Qunta’s claims that staff were directed by the municipal manager to give their full cooperation to the SIU, there was a memo sent to staff instructing them not to cooperate with investigators and to try to stop them entering the premises.