COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

September 14 2020 - 09:39
South coast beaches, libraries and museums to reopen on October 1
Beaches, libraries and museums along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast will reopen on October 1.
The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality made the decision during a virtual meeting hosted by its joint operation centre.
“This decision was taken in consideration of several matters, including that the country is under alert Level 2 which is meant to resuscitate the economy, among other things,” said municipal spokesperson Simon April.
September 14 2020 - 09:17
In Quotes | Mbalula issues stern warning to airlines failing to observe Covid-19 regulations
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to airlines about breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Speaking on Saturday during an inspection at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport about adherence to the regulations, Mbalula said he has received complaints that some airlines do not observe the regulations on board flights.
Here are five quotes from his address.
September 14 2020 - 08:11
SA records 1,579 new virus cases
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest percentages of Covid-19 cases, followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
Data released by the health department on Sunday night shows the country has a cumulative total of 649,793 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1,579 new cases identified.
"Regrettably, we report 20 more deaths related to Covid-19. Four of these are in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape and six in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 15,447. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased patients."
September 14 2020 - 08:06
Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to heed warnings
A collective failure by political leaders to heed warnings and prepare for an infectious disease pandemic has transformed "a world at risk" to a "world in disorder", according to a report on international epidemic preparedness.
"Financial and political investments in preparedness have been insufficient, and we are all paying the price," said the report by The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB)."It is not as if the world has lacked the opportunity to take these steps," it added.
"There have been numerous calls for action ... over the last decade, yet none has generated the changes needed
—Reuters
September 14 2020 - 08:03
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million
India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the federal health ministry said on Monday.
The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.
Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick.
—Reuters