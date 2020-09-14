South Africa

Despatch man arrested after girlfriend beaten to death

14 September 2020 - 10:54 By Herald Correspodent
A Eastern Cape man who allegedly beat his girlfriend to death after seeing her with another man will appear in court on a murder charge on Monday.
A 49-year-old man who is suspected of beating his girlfriend to death in Despatch in the Eastern Cape is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said on Sunday the incident had apparently occurred after the suspect became jealous.

“On Saturday about 5.30pm, the jealous suspect took the woman to a nearby river after seeing her with another man, she said. “She was [allegedly] assaulted by the suspect with a wooden plank and thereafter further assaulted at his house in Elands Street, Despatch. The victim later succumbed to her injuries and the suspect reported this to the police today [Sunday].

Man stabs girlfriend to death in ‘rage of jealousy’

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, Gauteng police said on Sunday.
“The man will appear in the Uitenhage magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.”

Swart said the name of the victim, 49, would be released once her next of kin had been informed.

“Ending gender-based violence and ensuring women’s safety remains a priority for the police,” she said. “Women in abusive relationships are advised to seek help and to report such cases immediately.” 

Most burn victims treated in Limpopo facility were men injured in intimate partner violence

A Limpopo-based plastic surgeon says most patients admitted for burn treatment sustained their injuries from intimate partner violence and are men.
Woman accused of stabbing to death boyfriend’s alleged ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ...
