Despatch man arrested after girlfriend beaten to death

A 49-year-old man who is suspected of beating his girlfriend to death in Despatch in the Eastern Cape is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said on Sunday the incident had apparently occurred after the suspect became jealous.

“On Saturday about 5.30pm, the jealous suspect took the woman to a nearby river after seeing her with another man, she said. “She was [allegedly] assaulted by the suspect with a wooden plank and thereafter further assaulted at his house in Elands Street, Despatch. The victim later succumbed to her injuries and the suspect reported this to the police today [Sunday].