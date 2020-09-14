Forcing us to come to court was irresponsible, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema, who risked arrest had he failed to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday, said it was irresponsible for the court to have summoned him to appear.

Speaking to the media shortly after his case was heard in court, where his trial was set down for October, Malema said: “I think it was unnecessary for us to come today because we are going through a pandemic as a country, therefore any court that requests us to appear without [hearing evidence in the] trial is risking our lives and the lives of ordinary people.”

Malema said the court had placed himself and others in danger by making him physically attend proceedings.

“You will know that, as public figures, when we come here, a lot of people will want to interact with us and we don’t know who is in a good state of health and who is not, so it was irresponsible to even ask us to appear,” he said.