From corruption to the Clicks saga — the SACP voices its concerns

The SA Communist Party (SACP) on Sunday briefed the media about its central committee meeting.

General secretary Blade Nzimande and deputy secretary Solly Mapaila addressed the state of politics in SA and Zimbabwe, corruption and the impact of Covid-19 on the poor.

Here are six quotes from the briefing:

Government and Nehawu — Nzimande

“The SACP calls on the government to engage with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and other public service unions to address the demands and concerns of the workers. It is the SACP's firm belief that determined engagement by government on this front can lead to common agreement and approaches to the pandemic by all involved.”

NHI is quality health care for all — Nzimande

“The postponement of the National Health Insurance (NHI) by many years was a direct result of neoliberal opposition to the policy of quality health care for all. Opposition to the NHI was driven from inside and outside government and was reflected in budgeting.

“The high number of natural deaths in SA, as documented by Stats SA, shows the need for the NHI to make quality health care available to all.”