From corruption to the Clicks saga — the SACP voices its concerns
The SA Communist Party (SACP) on Sunday briefed the media about its central committee meeting.
General secretary Blade Nzimande and deputy secretary Solly Mapaila addressed the state of politics in SA and Zimbabwe, corruption and the impact of Covid-19 on the poor.
Here are six quotes from the briefing:
Government and Nehawu — Nzimande
“The SACP calls on the government to engage with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and other public service unions to address the demands and concerns of the workers. It is the SACP's firm belief that determined engagement by government on this front can lead to common agreement and approaches to the pandemic by all involved.”
NHI is quality health care for all — Nzimande
“The postponement of the National Health Insurance (NHI) by many years was a direct result of neoliberal opposition to the policy of quality health care for all. Opposition to the NHI was driven from inside and outside government and was reflected in budgeting.
“The high number of natural deaths in SA, as documented by Stats SA, shows the need for the NHI to make quality health care available to all.”
Corruption — Nzimande
“There are many positive features to our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are many outrageous negative features as well, none more so than the looting of public resources intended for dealing with the health crisis, like the up to 800% mark ups on equipment by rand-seeking tenderpreneurs in a number of instances and the theft of personal protective equipment. These are actions the World Health Organisation has rightfully described as akin to murder.”
Clicks racism — Mapaila
“I've been a victim of racism, like many South Africans. We need deeper transformation in SA towards a non-racist country and must fight against any form of racism. Corporate SA has rejected transformation. It doesn't have to take destruction of property in a general sense for us to think they have listened because I don't think the action that has been taken will end racism.”
Tenders — Mapaila
“We are ready to launch a campaign with South Africans to do away with tenders in the manner in which they are processed in this country so we can have a system where the masses of our people can participate in the general space of the economy.”
State of Zimbabwe — Mapaila
“There is growing authoritarianism in Zimbabwe which we reject with the contempt it deserves, particularly from our comrades in Zanu-PF. We don't think a revolutionary movement should decline in its ethos in the matter it is happening. We see many Zimbabweans running away from their country. If any revolutionary movement thinks it can achieve its objectives without their people, it is a pipe dream.”
