KZN driver lucky to be alive after falling branch almost impales him

A KwaZulu-Natal man is counting his blessings after he was nearly impaled when a tree branch smashed through his windscreen in the Midlands on Sunday.

Vusi Thusi, 44, said he had been driving along the R103 from Howick to his home in Mooi River when the incident occurred about 4pm.

“I was about 500m from Nottingham Road, near Gowrie Village. I was driving at a speed of 60-70km/h because there was a vehicle in front of me. There was a fire that was burning and running through the tree line,” he said.

Out of nowhere, a large branch from one of the burnt trees fell and smashed through his windscreen.

“I didn't see it falling. It happened so fast. I didn't know if someone was shooting at me or what, because it just came right through the windscreen and crushed the centre console behind the handbrake. I pulled off on the side and parked the vehicle.”