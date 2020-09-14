Man's lucky escape as broken down car is crushed by train
A KwaZulu-Natal man is lucky to be alive after he jumped out of his vehicle moments before it was hit by a train, said paramedics.
Paramedics from the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service rushed to the scene after hearing that a train struck a vehicle which was stationary on the tracks, reported Arrive Arrive.
“When emergency services arrived, they found a vehicle and train had collided. It is reported the vehicle broke down while crossing the train tracks. The occupant quickly realised the train was approaching and exited the vehicle,” Arrive Alive said.
The man escaped with no injuries.
His vehicle was extensively damaged in the incident.
TimesLIVE