Most of SA's Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest percentages of Covid-19 cases, followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Data released by the health department on Sunday night shows the country has a cumulative total of 649,793 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1,579 new cases identified.

"Regrettably, we report 20 more deaths related to Covid-19. Four of these are in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape and six in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 15,447. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased patients."