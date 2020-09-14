South Africa

Most of SA's Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

14 September 2020 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
The health department reported that 33,1% of the country's Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest percentages of Covid-19 cases, followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Data released by the health department on Sunday night shows the country has a cumulative total of 649,793 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1,579 new cases identified.

"Regrettably, we report 20 more deaths related to Covid-19. Four of these are in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the  Eastern Cape and six in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 15,447. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased patients."

Across provinces, the case breakdown of Covid-19 infections is:

  • Gauteng 215,140 (33,1% of national total)
  • KwaZulu-Natal 116,389 (17,9%)
  • Western Cape 108,431 (16,7%)
  • Eastern Cape 87,415 (13,5%)
  • Free State 41,875 (6,4%)
  • North West 27,219 (4,2%)
  • Mpumalanga 25,750 (4%)
  • Limpopo 14,183 (2,2%)
  • Northern Cape 13,391 (2,1%).

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,918,478, with 15,692 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries now stand at 577,906, which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

TimesLIVE

