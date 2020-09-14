South Africa

Municipal official bust 'hiring hitmen to kill his manager' ahead of fraud trial

14 September 2020 - 20:25
An Eastern Cape official has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a municipal manager set to testify against him in a fraud case. Stock photo.
A 41-year-old municipal official has appeared in court for allegedly plotting the murder of a municipal manager, who is a witness in his fraud case in the Eastern Cape.

Zwelilungile Siqhola, an employee at Mhlontlo local municipality, appeared at the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He was arrested over the weekend during a police trap authorised by the director of public prosecutions," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

"The police received a tip-off that Siqhola was allegedly looking for hitmen to assassinate the Mhlontlo municipality manager, who is a witness in a R169,000 fraud case against him, due to be heard in the Qumbu regional court on Wednesday. 

“The trap saw two police agents placed as hitmen and a meeting point was set up. It is during that meeting when the police swooped in and effected the arrest, and recovered two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition.”

His case was postponed to September 21 for a formal bail application.

