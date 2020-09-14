South Africa

Purple ribbons for murder victim Chantelle Barnard as family await sentencing

14 September 2020 - 13:03
Suzette Barnard wore a purple ribbon to court on Monday in remembrance of her daughter Chantelle, 20, ahead of the sentencing of Jurgen Vandekeere for the murder nine years ago.
Suzette Barnard wore a purple ribbon to court on Monday in remembrance of her daughter Chantelle, 20, ahead of the sentencing of Jurgen Vandekeere for the murder nine years ago.
Image: Alex Patrick/TimesLIVE

The family of Chantelle Barnard, 20, who was murdered on a plot in Benoni nine years ago, are hoping to rebuild their lives after her killer is sentenced on Monday.

Her mother Suzette arrived at court on Monday accompanied by her son Jacques and a small circle of friends, all wearing purple ribbons in honour of Chantelle.

Last week Jurgen Vandekeere, 42, was convicted of murder and rape. He was arrested for the crimes in April 2011 but, while on R20,000 bail, absconded and failed to appear before the high court for the start of the trial in September 2013. After years on the run, Vandekeere handed himself over at the Benoni police station on January 15 this year.

Barnard, who found her daughter's body on the plot where they had rented a home from Vandekeere's father, told TimesLIVE ahead of sentencing that she was hoping for a double life sentence.

The day he handed himself over to police was the first good night's sleep she had experienced since the murder, she said, adding her life has been “much more peaceful now.”

Though she had not missed a day in court, Barnard said it was the first time Jacques had been able to bring himself to court.

He and Chantelle were born only 11 months apart and were very close, like twins, said Barnard. She expressed the hope that her son can get on with his life after sentencing proceedings are concluded.

TimesLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Police captain celebrates conclusion of murder case after nine years

Benoni police station captain Peter Mbonani says he has waited years to see Jurgen Vandekeere's guilty verdict.
News
7 hours ago

PODCAST | Sibille Zanner - hunted and betrayed

Sibille Zanner parked outside her friend's house. They had a night of crafts, wine, and comfortable chatter arranged but Sibille would not make it ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Autopsy: behind the scenes with a forensic pathologist

In this episode, True Crime South Africa interviews pathologist Ryan Blumenthal to get insight into the field of forensic pathology, and his journey ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X