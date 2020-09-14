South Africa

South coast beaches, libraries and museums to reopen on October 1

14 September 2020 - 09:35 By Nivashni Nair
The beautiful beaches of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast will reopen on October 1 along with libraries and museums.
Image: iStock

Beaches, libraries and museums along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast will reopen on October 1.

The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality made the decision during a virtual meeting hosted by its joint operation centre.

“This decision was taken in consideration of several matters, including that the country is under alert Level 2 which is meant to resuscitate the economy, among other things,” said municipal spokesperson Simon April.

“The opening of the public amenities will be undertaken under strict Covid-19 regulations as per Government Gazette which prescribes that all people visiting beaches, libraries and museums must wear masks or face shields, except when involved in physical activity, maintain social distance and sanitise at all times. The municipality is also finalising the state of readiness of municipal staff to ensure that operations are efficient and effective.”

The municipality said it discovered that some beach facilities had been vandalised during the lockdown.

“With regards to repairs of beach facilities, the municipality has regrettably learnt that some have been vandalised during the lockdown period. The municipality will assess the damage, develop a plan to effect repairs so that our beaches will be operational by the set date,” April said.

