South Africa

Two men 'stab each other to death' on Durban pier during argument

14 September 2020 - 13:11
It's believed two men stabbed each other to death during a fight on Durban's beachfront on Sunday evening.
It's believed two men stabbed each other to death during a fight on Durban's beachfront on Sunday evening.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Two 25-year-old men fatally stabbed each other during an argument near Durban's Snake Park pier on Sunday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said, “It is alleged that the two men aged 25 were at Snake Park pier on 13 September 2020, when they had an argument. They both drew knifes and fatally stabbed each other. Charges of murder were opened at Durban Central police station for investigation,” said Gwala.

It is understood that the bodies of the men were picked up by mortuary services shortly after 10pm. 

One of the men was found face down in a sand dune, while the other was found on the pier — both had multiple stab wounds.            

TimesLIVE                   

READ MORE

Case against Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer transferred to the high court for trial

The case against the man accused of killing 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, has been transferred from the Roodepoort magistrate’s court to the high ...
News
22 hours ago

Man stabs girlfriend to death in ‘rage of jealousy’

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, Gauteng police said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Jurgen Vandekeere found guilty 9 years after Chantelle Barnard's rape and mutilation

After nine years a Benoni family will finally see justice for their daughter after she was brutally raped and murdered in 2011.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  2. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X