South Africa

At least 257 health-care workers have succumbed to Covid-19 in SA: Mkhize

Total cases rise to 651,521

15 September 2020 - 22:09 By TimesLIVE
More than 32,000 health-care workers have contracted Covid-19 in SA. Stock photo.
More than 32,000 health-care workers have contracted Covid-19 in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sergey Serdyuk

Out of the more than 15,000 Covid-19 fatalities in SA to date, at least 257 have been health-care workers.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening that a total of 15,641 patients had succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative number of infections is now 651,521 while there have been 583,126 recoveries. 

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%. 

Mkhize shared a provincial breakdown of the number of health-care workers who had contracted the virus and succumbed to it as of September 11.

He said 257 of them died in hospital.

Out of the 142 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, 16 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, four from the Eastern Cape, 13 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo. 

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3,940,217 with 11,603 new tests conducted since the last report," added Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 Ters payouts still on hold while five million IDs are verified

The UIF has extended the processing of new claims for the Covid-19 temporary employee/employer relief scheme, but grant payments are on hold while ...
News
5 hours ago

'Concerned' scientists launch critique of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine data

A group of scientists sent a formal letter to The Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, ...
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

About 12 million South Africans could have contracted Covid-19, many not even knowing it

Modelling predicts that there are probably about 12 million South Africans - detected and undetected - infected with the coronavirus, translating to ...
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  5. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X