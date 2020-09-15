South Africa

At least three miners believed killed in Limpopo platinum mine accident

15 September 2020 - 12:09
Three miners are believed to have died in an incident at a platinum mine in Limpopo.
Three miners are believed to have died in an incident at a platinum mine in Limpopo.
Image: Sowetan

Authorities are on the scene at a mining incident in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Details are sketchy, but according to the family of a miner who lost his life on Monday, the event happened about 5pm at a platinum mine.

Phillip Mankge, National Union of Mineworkers East regional secretary, said the union was not allowed access to the Ivan Plats mine on Monday afternoon.

He said the information they received was that a lift rope transporting miners underground had broken and three people were killed.

The mine has not yet confirmed the incident. Mine rescue services declined to answer detailed questions, but confirmed they were aware of the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggest more than five workers were involved.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

For miners, no escape from danger, below ground and above

I was always struck by the eyes. Red and sunken. Skin covered in coal dust and sweat. Overalls darkened by coal.
Ideas
1 week ago

Marikana survivor facing murder charge says scars of 2012 massacre still there

Eight years after the Marikana shootings that left 34 people dead, former Lonmin miner Mzoxolo Magidiwana says for the first time since that fateful ...
News
4 weeks ago

Limpopo police arrest zama-zamas and seize trucks loaded with chrome worth R15m

Limpopo police arrested 14 illegal miners and confiscated eight trucks with trailers laden with chrome worth an estimated R15m in the Thabazimbi area ...
News
1 month ago

Two years after landmark silicosis settlement, no-one has been paid

An advocacy group for ex-miners who suffered debilitating lung impairment while working on South Africa’s mines has expressed concern at the slow ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X